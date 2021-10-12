IPL 2021 Playoffs | Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 clash

Venkatesh Iyer has been in sizzling form in his first-ever IPL season and has so far amassed 265 runs from eight matches at an average of 37.85. He has been at comfort against the new ball, unleashing his batting skills against the opposition bowlers in the initial overs of the match. Since he scored a 49-ball 67 against Punjab Kings, the KKR opener failed to cross over 40 runs in his last three outings, registering scores of 8,38 and 26.