IPL 2021 Playoffs | Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fixture

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, October 13 in Sharjah. The match will see stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and Prithvi Shaw, up against the mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.
Venkatesh Iyer to score over 19.5 @1.89
Venkatesh Iyer has been in sizzling form in his first-ever IPL season and has so far amassed 265 runs from eight matches at an average of 37.85. He has been at comfort against the new ball, unleashing his batting skills against the opposition bowlers in the initial overs of the match. Since he scored a 49-ball 67 against Punjab Kings, the KKR opener failed to cross over 40 runs in his last three outings, registering scores of 8,38 and 26.
However, the 26-year-old will be looking forward to giving a good start to the Kolkata Knight Riders, who are eyeing their third IPL title.
Shikhar Dhawan to score a fifty @4.0
Shikhar Dhawan, who has been a consistent run-getter in the tournament, played a crucial role in DC’s run to the final of IPL 2020. The left-hand opener scored 618 runs and also became the first batsman in the tournament’s history to score two successive hundreds. Considering his prime form, which has been carried on from the last season, another 50-plus score might not be far away against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2.
The DC opener had a great start to the 14th edition of IPL in India, but he has failed to score over 50 runs in the second phase of the tournament. With Delhi Capitals playing their last chance for sealing their spot in the finals, Shikhar Dhawan will be gearing up for a match-winning performance against the Eoin Morgan-led side.
Kolkata Knight Riders to win @1.87
KKR registered a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator as Sunil Narine scalped four wickets and swung the game in favor of the Eoin Morgan-led side. A major highlight of Kolkata Knight Riders' resurgence since the start of the IPL 2021 second leg in the UAE, has been the brilliance of their balanced bowling attack. Spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant so far with their consistent bowling performances.
For KKR, Openers Venkatesh Iyer (265) and Shubman Gill (381) have performed steadily with the bat, which provides the Kolkata-based franchise a good start early in the innings. Four wins from the last five games show the consistency of the Eoin Morgan-led side. The only area that the team should focus on is their lower middle-order batting unit.
DC suffered a four-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Sunday in Dubai. The Delhi-based franchise will be eyeing their second consecutive final by defeating KKR in Qualifier 2. Openers Shikhar Dhawan (551) and Prithvi Shaw (461) have been their consistent performers in the season. However, despite having Ravichandran Ashwin in their team, the Rishabh Pant-led side lacks a wicket-taking spinner in their playing XI.
