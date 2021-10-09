Narinder Batra confident that India will win bid for 2036 Olympics, says Motera Stadium front runner for opening ceremony

The IOA president Narinder Batra is confident that India will win the bid to host the 2036 Olympics, and that Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is the frontrunner to host the opening ceremony of the Games. Batra also pointed out that the hosts for the 2036 edition will be decided in two-three years.

“If someone asks me about the venue for the opening ceremony at present, then it is definitely going to be the Motera stadium," Batra told reporters in Ahmedabad.

“There is no stadium better suited to host the opening ceremony of the Olympics (in India). I can’t say what will happen by 2036…. (but) I will be proposing Ahmedabad as the venue for the opening ceremony," the IOA chief added.

“When you say opening ceremony, it means that athletics will also be played (at the same venue). And athletics is the biggest event (at the Olympics)," he said. Batra also stated that the chances of India getting the opportunity were bright.

“If we talk about the 2036 Olympics, then yes, we are already talking to the International Olympic Committee. Being the president of IOA, my discussions with the IOC happen on the subject….2036 Olympics will be finalized in two-three years, and we are currently discussing with IOC," he said.

“India has come on the world radar, and is heading towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world. By 2036, it is going to be the second or third-largest economy," he said.

Now a new bidding process in place to decide the hosts for the Olympics, and Brisbane has already been chosen to host the 2032 edition. “You have to show them three-four centres, because now you can do it at multiple places, then you will show them the venues, new as well as the existing, and what are their legacy use. Motera Stadium has a legacy," he said.