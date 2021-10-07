Was disappointed on not being considered for T20 World Cup selection, says Nathan Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed that he was extremely disappointed on not being selected in the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. He now looks forward to an exciting home season, which features the much awaited Ashes series, beginning December 8 in Brisbane.

Nathan Lyon has been away from competetive cricket for a long time now. The veteran off-spinner hasn’t played a Test match since his 100th against India in January and a first-class match since April. The Ashes is set to begin from December 8, and Lyon, who currently has 399 Test wickets at 32.12 is looking forward to pick his 400th scalp.

The off-spinner was not considered for Australia’s tour to West Indies in July this year for a five-match T20 series and three-match ODI series. He was overlooked for the limited-overs series against Bangladesh too, and later for the T20 World Cup 2021.

The 33-year-old expressed his disappointment on the snub.

"Yeah, 100 percent I was disappointed," Lyon said. "That drives me even more to be honest with you. I was disappointed I didn't get selected in both those squads if I'm being honest. But that's something that I can keep working on, keep putting my hand up for selection. It's been really productive this offseason being able to work on a couple of different balls in white-ball cricket.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully playing a couple of one-day games for New South Wales and putting that into practice."

Lyon is keen to get in action ahead of the all important Ashes series, which begins January 8 in Brisbane.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there's a three-day trial game, intrasquad game somewhere leading towards the first Test match," Lyon said. "So in my eyes, there are still going to be three games, three really decent hit outs. I think we've got two [practice] games next week, so I'm more than confident with my preparation.

"If the Test started tomorrow, I'll be itching to go and knowing that my skill set is where it should needs to be. So I'm very happy with my preparation, thus far. I know there's a couple of things I'll still want to work on. But saying that if it started next week, I'll be more than happy to go."

Amidst growing talks of England players' reluctance to travel Down Under, with strict bio-bubble rules in place, there were discussions that England could be without some of their key players for the five-match series. Lyon however, feels that the visitors will send their full strength squad for the Ashes.

"I'm expecting England to come out pretty well at full strength," he said. "Ashes series, they make people's careers. So if people don't come out and someone comes out and has absolutely blinder of an Ashes series that really sets their careers up. So I know if I was in their shoes, I'd be putting both hands up for selection and jumping on that tour if I could."

Lyon is unfazed with the strict quarantine rules in place, and stated that his top-most priority remains to represent Australia at the biggest level.

"I've got no dramas with quarantine," Lyon said. "I'm happy to jump in there and get it done. To be honest with you, it's a pretty small price to pay to go out there and have the opportunity to play cricket for Australia."