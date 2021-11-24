World Table Tennis Championship Finals | G Sathiyan and Aynhika Mukherjee enter next round in singles

The Indian paddlers did not have a great start at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021 in Houston, USA, as only G Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee were only the ones to progress in the singles event. Sharath Kamal, Anthony Amalraj and Harmeet Desai lost in the first round itself.

Tokyo Olympian Sathiyan beat Ukraine's Yaroslav Zhmudenko 4-0 (11-2, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3) in the men's singles round of 128 and will face Russia's Vladimir Sidorenko in the round of 64. Sharath Kamal lost to Belgium's Cedric Nuytinck 1-4 (11-9, 5-11, 6-11, 7-11, 9-11) while Harmeet Desai lost 0-4 (9-11, 7-11, 7-11, 4-11) to German Benedikt Duda. Lastly, Amalraj went down to Nigeria's Bode Abiodun 3-4 (6-11, 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 12-10, 9-11, 6-11). In the women's singles, both, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, failed to progress in the next rounds. Batra lost 3-4 (11-5, 15-13, 8-11, 4-11, 6-11, 11-4, 7-11) to Brazilian youngster Bruna Takahashi, while Mukherjee lost 1-4 (11-8, 4-11, 5-11, 0-11, 4-11) to South Korea's Choi Hyo-joo. Madhurika Patkar fell to Japan's Saki Shibata 0-4 (7-11, 4-11, 3-11, 8-11). But youngster Ayhika managed to get the better of Egypt's Farah Abdel-Aziz 4-2 (11-7, 14-16, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6). Now she will be up against Japan's Hina Hayata. Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath beat the Algerian pair of Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7). The other pair of Sathiyan and Manika, got a bye in the round of 64.