49er World Championships: Indian pair of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy finish 21st

Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy finished in 21st place at 49er class at the 49er and 49erFX World championship 2021 in Oman on Sunday. The sailing team, who also participated at the Tokyo Olympics -- finished 13th in the 16th and final series race of the ‘gold fleet’, only to end at 21st position.
The duo had a total of 173 net points, which was not enough to take them further in the competition. Only the top 10 went through the medal race. On the other hand, Prince Noble and Manu Francis - ended in the 31t position, with a net total of 151 points, while the team of Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad finished 35th out of 36 with a net total of 174 points.
These teams were placed in the silver fleet -- where sailors compete for only classification and are not in medal contention.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf won the top honors in the competition. Dutchmen Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken took home the silver. Lastly, Frederik Rask and Jakob Jensen of Denmark won bronze.
As far as the 49erFX class is concerned, Harshita Tomar and partner Sweta Shervegar finished a lowly 21st of 22 boats with a net total of 277.
The Dutch pair of Odile van Aanholt and Elise Ruyter won the gold medal with a net total of 72. Norway’s Helene Ness and Marie Ronningen won silver and Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze settled for a bronze.
