49er World Championship: Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy climb to 22nd position

Today at 6:36 PM
The Indian team of sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy moved up to the 22nd position after the first three final races in the 49er class at the 49er and 49erFX world championships 2021 in Oman on Friday. The Asian champions were drawn in the golden fleet, which comprises the top-25 teams.
The duo of Thakkar and Ganapathy finished 24th, 15th, and 11th in the first three of the nine final races, but discarded their worst result with a net total of 120. Prior to this, the Indian pair was placed 24th at the end of the nine qualifying races, with a net total of 79.
The other Indian team of Prince Noble and Manu Francis, also managed to improve their ranking. While they were 33rd in qualification, they moved up to 30th position after the final three races. Part of the silver fleet, the duo finished second, third, and ninth, taking their net total to 122.
Unfortunately, things did not go too well with Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad, who finished last in the 36-boat fleet, with a net score of 144.
On the other hand, Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken of the Netherlands maintained their top position with a net total of 52. With six more races to go, Indians have a decent chance of getting into the top-10.
In the 49erFX class, Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar are placed 21st after 12 rounds of racing. They too have six more races to go.
