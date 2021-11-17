49er World Championship: Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy slip to 22nd spot

Today at 8:27 PM
The Indian team of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy, who recently became the Asian champions, slipped to the 22nd position at the 49er and 49erFX World Championship 2021 in Oman on Wednesday. The other team of Prince Noble and Manu Francis stood in 31st position with a net total of 64.
Indian sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy have slipped further to 22nd position in the 49er class at the 49er and 49erFX World Championship 2021 in Oman on Wednesday. The newly-crowned Asian champions, finished ninth (in race 4 and race 5) and ended 15th in race 6, which means they have 47 points in six races.
Another Indian team comprising of Prince Noble and Manu Francis stood on 31st position with a net total of 64. Lastly, the third Indian team in thecompetition, Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad, were 35th of 36 boats with 76 net total. For now, Australians Otto Henry and Miles Davey lead the table with a net total of 17.
The final three qualifying races will take place on Thursday. On the other hand, the pair of Asian Games bronze-medallist Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar are currently 21st after the six races in 49erFX class for women, with a net total of 105 points.
They stood 18th in race 4, and 22nd in the fifth and the sixth races. This means that all the Indian teams are out of contention for medals at the event.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.