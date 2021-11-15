Cup of Austria | Tara Prasad finishes in 29th spot from a field of 34 participants

India's figure skater Tara Prasad finished 29th in a field of 34, in the women’s singles, at the Cup of Austria 2021 in Graz, Austria, as per a report in Olympics.com. She was awarded 44.44 points in the short program - where she ended in the 26th position. In the short program, a skater is supposed to do required jumps, steps and spins performed to music in two minutes and 40 seconds.

In the free skate routine, she ended up scoring 66.14 points. In total she scored 110.58 points, taking her to an overall position of 29th.

On the other hand, Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi - a world championships silver-medallist - ended up with a gold medal with a total of 189.43. Teenage sensation Yeonjeong Park of South Korea took home the silver with 184.07 points. Another teenager, Estonian Niina Petronika won the bronze with 181.17 points.

Meanwhile, Prasad was way off the mark, and could not even natch her personal best of 122.27 points - which she scored in September. At the Nebelhorn Trophy, she had finished 30th, which was also the last qualifying event for the Winter Olympics 2022. Prasad could not make the cut, where only six spots were up for grabs.