Nethra Kumanan clinches gold in Gran Canaria Sailing Championship

Ace India sailor and Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan has won the gold medal in the laser radial event at the Gran Canaria Sailing Championship 2021, in Spain. She went on to win three races and finished third and fourth in the last two races to finish with a net total of 10 points.
Spanish sailors Beneyto Lancho and Martina Reino Cacho went on to win the silver and bronze medal, respectively. Interestingly, this was Nethra's third event after the Tokyo Olympics -- had participated in Europa Cup in Hungary in September and the European Open in Bulgaria last month -- where she finished 32nd and third, respectively.
In her short career, the 24-year-old has managed to make a mark for herself already. She had become the first Indian sailor to qualify for the Olympics. Last year, she had also become the first Indian to win a medal in the sailing World Cup as she claimed a bronze medal in the Miami leg. Not only that, but Nethra has also competed in two Asian Games for the country - in 2014 and 2018.
Earlier, the Indian team of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy did the country proud as they won the gold medal at the 2021 Asian 49er Sailing Championships in Mussanah, Oman. The Indian duo ranked top in a fleet of 30 teams, which had participants from outside Asia as well.
