Laser World Championship 2021 | Vishnu Saravanan moves up to 25th spot, Mohit Saini disappoints

Today at 7:33 PM
After a fine show, Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan climbed up nine positions to be at the 25th spot, while Mohit Saini dropped further to 106th place on the penultimate day of the men’s Laser World Championship 2021 in Barcelona. The 22-year-old showed massive improvement in the three final races.
The Tokyo Olympian started his day with an 11th place finish in the gold fleet, which has the top 68 sailors. But in the next two races, he slipped a little and could manage 33rd and 29th place finish, taking his net total to 139. Previously, in the qualifying races, he had managed to finish at 15th, 10th, 46th, 26th, and 15th positions.
On the other hand, Saini could not replicate the strong performances of his compatriot and slipped from his overnight position of 83rd to 106th. On Tuesday, Saini competed in the two silver fleet races, and among 67 sailors, he could only manage 49th and 50th positions. He now has a net total of 237.
Meanwhile, the leader of the qualifying races, Elliot Hanson of Britain, dropped down to 17th position, and Sergei Komissarov of Russia too, was out of the top three. New Zealand’s Thomas Saunders took the first position with a net total of 23 points, followed by Ireland's Finn Lynch with 37 points.
On Wednesday, the last three races of the event will be conducted, to decide the world champion.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.