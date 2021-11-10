Asian sailing championship: Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy win gold medal

Today at 9:27 PM
Indian sailors and Tokyo Olympians Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy have won the gold medal at the 2021 Asian 49er Sailing Championships in Mussanah, Oman. The team of Prince Noble and Manu Francis finished 28th overall and fifth in Asia while Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad finished 29th overall.
The Indian team of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy did the country proud as they won the gold medal at the 2021 Asian 49er Sailing Championships in Mussanah, Oman on Tuesday, as per a report in Olympics.com. The Indian duo ranked top in a fleet of 30 teams, which had participants from outside Asia as well.
The Indian team finished 10th overall though, the only Asian side in the top 10, with a net total of 119 points after 11 races. Meanwhile, this was their third medal at the event, having won a gold in 2018 and silver in 2019. Now Varun and Ganapathy will represent the country at the World Championship, starting from November 16.
On the other hand, the two other teams in the fray, could not finish that well. Prince Noble and Manu Francis finished 28th overall and fifth in Asia. Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad finished ranked 29th overall and sixth in the continental standings.
