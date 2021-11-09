Laser World Championships 2021 | Vishnu Saravanan on 34th position after qualifying races

Today at 9:29 PM
Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Mohit Saini slipped in the qualification rounds to be placed 34th and 83rd at the men’s Laser World Championships 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. Three races were held on the last day of qualification, taking the tally to five, while one was canceled due to the weather.
Vishnu had started decently well, and had finished 15th in race 1 and 10th in race 2. But in the third, he finished a lowly 46th. As far as the 4th and the 5th races are concerned, he ended up in 26th and 15th positions, respectively. After removing the worst race result, Vishnu ended with a total of 66 points, just making him eligible for the finals.
On the other hand, Saini didn't do well in his races, and in the last three races ended up on 49th, 31st, and 41st positions. Earlier, he had ended on 49th and 18th positions. So with a net total of 139 points, he will be placed in the silver fleet.
In the competition, a total of 139 sailors are taking part from 44 countries.
Elliot Hanson of Britain and Russia's Sergei Komissarov is on top of the pile with 15 points. Thomas Saunders of New Zealand is in the third position currently.
