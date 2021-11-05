Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Saravanan and Mohit Saini to compete at Laser World Championship sailing

Today at 5:21 PM
Olympian Vishnu Saravanan and Mohit Saini are set to take part in the men’s Laser World Championships 2021 sailing, starting on Tuesday. This will be Saravanan's second World Championship, while in his first competition in 2019, he had ended 84th. Mohit Saini, on the other hand was 118th.
The six qualifying races in the event will be held on the first three days, and the final six on the next three days of the event. The championship will finally come to an end on Sunday.
All the sailors will earn points as per their finish in each of the races. The sailor finishing first will get one point, and so on. Also, after the qualifying races, all the sailors will be divided into three groups, based on their standing in the previous races. Then the three groups will compete in the final races, with the top group eligible for the medals. The other two will only fight for classification.
Not only that, as per the rules, the sailors have an option of excluding their two worst finishes.
Meanwhile, at the Barcelona event, a total of 139 sailors will be taking part from a total of 44 countries. The star attraction includes world champion from Germany, Philipp Buhl. Two-time Olympics medalist, Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia, will be at the event too.
