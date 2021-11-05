Aramco Saudi Ladies International | Golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar disappoint in opening round

Today at 6:49 PM
Indian golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar didn't have the best of starts in the opening round of Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Aditi was the leading Indian at T-40th, Tvesa and Diksha carded 2-over 74 each and were T-53rd, while Carlota Ciganda and Lydia Ko shared the lead.
The golfers from Spain and New Zealand shot 5-under 67 and led by one. Aditi, on the other hand, had two birdies against three bogeys, while Tvesa had four bogeys. Lastly, Diksha had three bogeys against one birdie.
Ko took early advantage after carding six birdies and one bogey for a round of 67 (-5) to post the best score. Later from the afternoon group, it was Ciganda who climbed to the top of the standings.
Ciganda, a four-time winner on the LET, got off to a stunning start with six birdies and one bogey on her front nine to make the turn in 31. With the wind picking up in her final nine holes, Ciganda dropped a shot on the 17th but birdied 18th to also finish on 5-under-par.
Three players are in a share of third place including Swedish duo Johanna Gustavsson and Linnea Strom, who both shot rounds of 68. The Swedish duo was joined by Switzerland’s Kim Metraux.
