2021 Men’s Laser World Championships | Vishnu Saravanan and Mohit Saini to take part in the global event

2020 Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Saravanan and compatriot Mohit Saini are set to compete in the upcoming Men’s Laser World Championships that is set to kick-start on Tuesday. There will be six qualifying races on the first three days and the final six races on the next three days of the global meet.
After competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, sailor Vishnu Saravanan will be featuring in the upcoming Men’s Laser World Championships along with compatriot Mohit Saini. This will be their second-ever appearance at the meet, having featured in the 2019 edition in Sakaiminato, in Japan.
While Vishnu finished at the 84th spot last time in the global event, Mohit Saini managed to secure the 118th spot. Both of the sailors compete in the laser standard, which is a single-handed dinghy with a single mast.
The Barcelona International Sailing Center, venue of the event, will stage six qualifying races on the first three days and the final six races on the next three days. Once the qualifying rounds are over, the sailors will be divided into three groups (series) based on their positions from the qualifiers.
Sailors will earn points based on their finishing positions in each race. Finishing first pockets a sailor 1 point, while finishing second will fetch them 2 points and so on. A total of 139 sailors from across 44 countries will be participating in the upcoming event.
At the end of the 12 races, including qualifiers and finals, the sailors can exclude their worst two finishes. The sailor with the least points, excluding the worst finishes, will be the winner.
