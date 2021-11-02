T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as unbeaten Pakistan beat Namibia to enter semi-finals

Chasing 190, Namibia lost the wicket of Michael van Linger early. However, Stephen Baard (29) and Craig Williams (40) partnered for 44 runs for the second wicket to take the team's total past 50 before the end of ninth over. Baard had to depart for the pavilion after a brilliant throw form Haris Rauf. Captain Gerhard Erasmus joined Williams but could manage only 15 off 10 balls. Namibia's top-scorer Williams was undone by Shadab Khan on the final delivery of the 14th over. The minnows lost only one wicket in the last six overs but fell 45 runs short of the target.