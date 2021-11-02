T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as unbeaten Pakistan beat Namibia to enter semi-finals

Today at 11:15 PM
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to register their 4th consecutive win and enter the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2021. The match witnessed in-form Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit cracking fifties to power Pakistan to 189/2 in 20 overs.
While Babar Azam hit his third fifty in the ICC showpiece event, Rizwan went berserk towards the end to finish on unbeaten 79 off 50 balls. He accumulated as many as 24 runs from the 20th over bowled by Jj Smit. The last four overs of Pakistan batting innings fetched 62 runs without the loss of any wicket. With the win, Group 2 table-toppers Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.
Chasing 190, Namibia lost the wicket of Michael van Linger early. However, Stephen Baard (29) and Craig Williams (40) partnered for 44 runs for the second wicket to take the team's total past 50 before the end of ninth over. Baard had to depart for the pavilion after a brilliant throw form Haris Rauf. Captain Gerhard Erasmus joined Williams but could manage only 15 off 10 balls. Namibia's top-scorer Williams was undone by Shadab Khan on the final delivery of the 14th over. The minnows lost only one wicket in the last six overs but fell 45 runs short of the target.
November 2, 2021
Alhamdulilliah what a Great win, Mubarak to whole Pakistan & thanks to every single player for there wonderful performance 🇵🇰💚. #shaheens #PAKvsNAM #t20worldcup— Labeeb Khan (@Kh86nLabeeb) November 2, 2021
Yeye Congrats Once again Pakistan 🥳🥳#PAKvsNAM #T20WorldCup— Pamshi (@Sindhiest) November 2, 2021
1st team to enter in šemi #CongratulationsPakistan #rizwan #BabarAzam #PAKvsNAM pic.twitter.com/Lt3iAoszNv— Rehan imhra® (@rehanimhra) November 2, 2021
4-4 alhamdulillah💚🇵🇰 so proud of my team!! well done boys! rizwan, babar & hafeez did amazing today! Imad did really well!! #PAKvNAM #PAKvsNAM #PAK #PakistanZindabad— Toheed🇵🇰 (@toheedx_) November 2, 2021
Mind blowing #TeamPakistan & many congratulations #GreenShirtsWillWin 🇵🇰💚 qualified in Semi Final.— 𝚉𝚞𝚋𝚊𝚒𝚛 𝚂𝚘𝚘𝚖𝚛𝚘 (@zubair_smro) November 2, 2021
Well played Captain @babarazam258 & @iMRizwanPak hatts off 💓💝#PAKvsNAM #T20WorldCup
Congrats Namibia, you played better than India😬😊#PAKvsNAM #rizwan— Anonymous (@Neet52116683) November 2, 2021
Congratulation Pakistan for this great Win.💖💖💖 Consistency in wining🌹❤🌹❤✌✌— ☭𝔸𝕟𝕠𝕟𝕪𝕞𝕠𝕦𝕤☭✰Kђåliƒå✰ (@BillyX_999) November 2, 2021
Back to back victories..♥️— _Laiba.ijaz 🇵🇰 (@Laibaijaz19) November 2, 2021
Pakistan is unbeatable in this World cup 🥺🇵🇰#PAKvsNAM #ICCT20WorldCup2021
Alhamdulillah, Pakistan reached the semi-final#PAKvsNAM— Bilal Bashir Raisani (@bilalbashir5599) November 2, 2021
Just IN - PAKISTAN HAS NOW OFFICIALLY QUALIFIED FOR THE SEMI FINALS AND IT HAS BECAME THE FIRST TEAM IN THIS T20 WORLD CUP TO DO SO.#Cricket #Pakistan #PAKVNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eovdpoG8l2— Aashir Vali Vahidy (@aa_vahidy) November 2, 2021
