    T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as unbeaten Pakistan beat Namibia to enter semi-finals

    Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (L) partnered for 113 runs for the opening wicket

    T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as unbeaten Pakistan beat Namibia to enter semi-finals

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:15 PM

    Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to register their 4th consecutive win and enter the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2021. The match witnessed in-form Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit cracking fifties to power Pakistan to 189/2 in 20 overs.

    While Babar Azam hit his third fifty in the ICC showpiece event, Rizwan went berserk towards the end to finish on unbeaten 79 off 50 balls. He accumulated as many as 24 runs from the 20th over bowled by Jj Smit. The last four overs of Pakistan batting innings fetched 62 runs without the loss of any wicket. With the win, Group 2 table-toppers Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. 

    Chasing 190, Namibia lost the wicket of Michael van Linger early. However, Stephen Baard (29) and Craig Williams (40) partnered for 44 runs for the second wicket to take the team's total past 50 before the end of ninth over. Baard had to depart for the pavilion after a brilliant throw form Haris Rauf. Captain Gerhard Erasmus joined Williams but could manage only 15 off 10 balls. Namibia's top-scorer Williams was undone by Shadab Khan on the final delivery of the 14th over. The minnows lost only one wicket in the last six overs but fell 45 runs short of the target. 

