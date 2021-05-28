2021 Tokyo Olympics | IOA pledges to fully vaccinate entire Indian contingent before leaving for Tokyo

Today at 4:45 PM
The IOA has pledged to vaccinate the entire Indian contingent, including athletes and technical officials before they take the flight to Tokyo. For ensuring a safe and secure environment at the Olympics, the organising committee has already issued a playbook for the participating nations.
The safety of everyone involved at the Tokyo Olympics is the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) highest priority and the IOA will do everything possible to ensure that all the personnel part of the Indian contingent clear the necessary steps as provided in the playbook before boarding their respective flights for Tokyo.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) along with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee have been carrying out fabulous work to ensure that the Olympic Games are held in a completely safe and secure environment for the betterment of the athletes as well as the public of Japan. We at IOA do not want to leave any stone unturned and are here to support the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee in every possible manner and aspect.
The Indian Olympic Association, therefore, is confirming to IOC and Tokyo Organising Committee its commitment and pledge to follow all necessary precautions and guidelines, ensuring that all the participants through the Indian Olympic Association for the Tokyo Olympics including Athletes, Technical Officials and delegate members will follow all precautions and will be vaccinated before leaving for Japan, presently each of the above has had the first vaccination and 2nd will happen as per vaccination protocols.
We thank the Government of India for their support in securing vaccinations for each of the contingent members and any representatives from India.
Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, President, Indian Olympic Association and Mr Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General Indian Olympic Association, are Committed to ensure safety of Indian Contingent and all concerned.
