2021 Tokyo Olympics | Proposed camp for Indian rowers in Portugal cancelled

“Yes, since the compulsory quarantine is not acceptable to us for it means a long gap in training with just two months away from the Olympics, we decided not to send the rowers. “It is unfortunate that the Portugal camp has to be cancelled. Now, the rowers will be back in the Army Rowing Node for normal training. We hope to get a good result for sure,” said Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, president of RFI (Rowing Federation of India).