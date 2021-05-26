2021 Tokyo Olympics | Proposed camp for Indian rowers in Portugal cancelled

Today at 3:21 PM
The proposed training tour in Portugal for the men’s lightweight double sculls team has been cancelled owing to the 14-day quarantine period in the European country. The duo of Arvind Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics during the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta.
The duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics earlier this month in the men’s lightweight double sculls, making them the only entries in the disciple from India. As requested by them, a training programme at Pocinho High-Performance Centre in Portugal was sanctioned by the Mission Olympic Cell.
However, with the training stint set to start on June 1, it was cancelled altogether due to the mandatory quarantine period in Portugal. With just two months away, the rowers cannot afford to lose out on 14 days of training. The Tokyo-bound athletes will now prepare themselves at their normal base – Army Rowing Node, in Pune.
“Yes, since the compulsory quarantine is not acceptable to us for it means a long gap in training with just two months away from the Olympics, we decided not to send the rowers. “It is unfortunate that the Portugal camp has to be cancelled. Now, the rowers will be back in the Army Rowing Node for normal training. We hope to get a good result for sure,” said Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, president of RFI (Rowing Federation of India).
The India pair made the Tokyo cut during the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta, in Tokyo. It is the same venue where the rowing events at the Olympics will take place, when the mega-event gets underway on July 23.
