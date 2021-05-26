2021 Tokyo Olympics | India's preparations are going on in full swing, asserts Narinder Batra

With roughly two months left for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to kick-start, Japanese residents are losing sleep over the possible atrocities they might encounter if the event takes place. The alarming Covid-19 situation in the country has already prompted the locals to take stern actions and initiate protest against the hosting of the Olympics, which might worsen the situation.

However, much to the amazement, the LOC (Local Organising Committee) and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) have paid no heed to the developments. They are adamant to stage the sporting spectacle as per schedule. For now, cancelling the Olympics is ‘off the table.’

India, set to field a contingent of at least 100 athletes, are facing a lot of road bumps in the build-up to the Games with the travel bans and lockdowns in place. However, with the Olympics set to happen as things stand, the athletes’ preparations for the Tokyo showdown are in full swing.

“India's preparations are going on in full swing. There is no problem in the preparation of any athlete. All of them have selected their own places, wherever they want to train, like the shooters have gone to Croatia, the weightlifter (Mirabai Chanu) has gone to the USA,” said Narinder Batra, the president of IOA (Indian Olympic Association), during an interview with TOI.