2021 Junior Weightlifting Championships | Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins silver in snatch, but miss out Tokyo Olympics qualification

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga finished with a silver medal in the snatch at the Junior World Championships but missed out on a Tokyo Olympics qualification. The Youth Olympics winner finished with an overall score of 300, which was one shy of the bronze medal winner Fehmi Yusuf.
With a little over two months left for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to begin, Jeremy Lalrinnunga was heavily backed to secure a ticket to the mega-event by claiming top position in the ongoing Junior World Championships.
However, contrary to expectations, the Indian underperformed and wasted the golden opportunity. The youth world record holder in the 67kg category was off to a disappointing start, as he failed to lift 135kg on his first snatch attempt. However, he was second time lucky and was placed second in the snatch section.
In the clean and jerk, Jeremy lifted 160kg and 165kg with ease but failed to lift the weight in the 170kg attempt. With a total score of 300, the Indian finished at the fourth spot overall, which prolongs his wait for securing a Tokyo berth.
But, his hopes of making the cut are not yet over until the final list is made. It mainly boils down to the fact that there are several weightlifters above him in the rankings who are from the same country, but each of them can field only one athlete at the Games.
“We can’t say whether Jeremy has qualified or not until the final list is made. He still has a chance. In the rankings, there are lifters from the same country above him so only one of them can participate, like there may be three from Colombia or China ahead of him right now. Countries can field lifters in four categories, until all countries confirm the final participation, we can’t say anything,” said national coach Vijay Sharma.
