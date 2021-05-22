148 athletes including Tokyo-bound candidates receive first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Today at 2:45 PM
148 athletes including Tokyo-bound candidates have already received their first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine as per the Indian Olympic Association. As per reports, 131 athletes have only received the first dose, while the rest 17 have been administered with both the jabs.
The 2021 Tokyo Olympics is slated to kick-start on July 23, even with the resistance received from the Japanese people to cancel the event in wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country. India, likely to send at least 100 athletes, is expected to full vaccinate its contingent before it takes the flight to Tokyo.
As per the latest reports of the IOA (Indian Olympic Association), 148 athletes including Tokyo-bound candidates have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of which, 13 have already received both the does, while the rest 131 are still waiting for the second dose of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, 13 Tokyo Paralympic-bound athletes also got their first jab, while two have received both doses. As per the reports of the IOA President Narinder Batra, 87 officials set to visit Tokyo have been given their first dose, while 23 have been fully vaccinated. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics is set to begin on July 23, while the Paralympics will kick-start on August 24.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.