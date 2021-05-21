2021 Tokyo Olympics | My full focus is on bagging an Olympics medal, states Pranati Nayak

The Indian gymnast recently qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, after she secured an Asian continental quota, following the postponement of the 9th Senior Asian Championships. However, with the current pandemic situation prevalent in the country, Pranati was running out of training facilities to prepare herself for the upcoming event.

However, the SAI (Sports Authority of India) eastern region has given her special permission to train at their centre, in Kolkata in the build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She has been provided with a masseuse and a physiotherapist and is preparing herself under the supervision of her coach Lakhan Sharma.

But, the uncertainty rising around the Olympics and the backlash from the local Japanese people has put the event hanging by a thread. Pranati is not worried about what’s happening around, rather she is fully focused on bagging a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“The Olympics is set to happen in July and I’m training for it, whether it happens or not. People are wondering whether the Olympics will happen or not amid a pandemic, but we are preparing ourselves with a positive mindset. The rest depends on the situation. Right now, my full focus is on bagging an Olympics medal," said Pranati Nayak, as reported by TOI.