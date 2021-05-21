2021 Tokyo Olympics | Four Tokyo-bound athletes included in TOPS core group

Today at 1:18 PM
Four Tokyo-bound athletes – Arjun Lal Jat (Rowing), Arvind Singh (Rowing), Seema Bisla (Wrestling) and Sumit Malik (Wrestling) - have been included in the core group of the TOPS (Top Olympic Podium Scheme) of the sports ministry. Vinesh Phogat has also been cleared for her European tour.
The duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh recently qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s lightweight double sculls event, making them the only two rowers to qualify for the Games. On the other hand, wrestlers Seema Bisla (48kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg) each secured quotas during the World Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia, earlier this year.
All of the above-mentioned athletes have been included in the core group of the TOPS (Top Olympic Podium Scheme) by the sports ministry. The proposal from the rowers to train for five weeks in Portugal as a part of the preparation for the Olympics has also been sanctioned.
“Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh were moved from the development group to the core group while wrestlers Seema Bisla and Sumit Malik, who earned quota places at the World Olympic qualifiers recently, have been added to the core group,” stated a release from the sports ministry.
Vinesh Phogat, also making a cut to the mega-event in the women’s 53kg category has been cleared for her European tour. She will be travelling for the Poland Open from June 9 - 13 and then camp in Budapest till July 2. Phogat’s coach Woller Akos, physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir and sparring partner Priyanka would be travelling with her all along.
“The Mission Olympic Cell today approved her proposal to the TOPS, routed through the Wrestling Federation of India, to train in Hungary and Poland after she finishes her high-altitude stint in Bulgaria,” added the statement.
