2021 Tokyo Olympics | I have learned everything from Rio Olympics experience, claims Mirabai Chanu

If everything falls in place, many believe Mirabai would secure a podium finish cometh 24th July, when her event takes place in Tokyo. However, her first appearance at the Olympics was a forgettable one, in Rio, four years ago with her crashing out after failed lifts in the ‘clean and jerk’ section. However, she feels that the experience has taught her everything so far, which includes rectifying her mistakes and improving her performance in competitions.