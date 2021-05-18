2021 Tokyo Olympics | I have learned everything from Rio Olympics experience, claims Mirabai Chanu

Today at 5:08 PM
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu feels that she has learnt almost everything from her experience at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she failed to get past the qualification round. The athlete is one of India's brightest medal prospects at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which starts on July 23.
Tokyo-bound Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recently scripted a world record in ‘clean and jerk’ section with a lift of 119kg in the women’s 49kg event at the Asian Championships, last month. With North Korea pulling out of the Games, the road is clear for one of India’s brightest prospects at the Olympics.
If everything falls in place, many believe Mirabai would secure a podium finish cometh 24th July, when her event takes place in Tokyo. However, her first appearance at the Olympics was a forgettable one, in Rio, four years ago with her crashing out after failed lifts in the ‘clean and jerk’ section. However, she feels that the experience has taught her everything so far, which includes rectifying her mistakes and improving her performance in competitions.
“I learned a lot by participating in the Rio Olympics. In fact, I have learned everything from Rio — from my weaknesses to how to rectify them, how to improve myself in terms of training and performance in competition,” said Mirabai Chanu, as seen in a video posted by SAI.
The athlete has seen herself perform exceedingly well since the Rio debacle, having claimed a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships and also a similar result at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. With the decent run off-late, the weightlifter is expected to claim a podium finish in Tokyo.
