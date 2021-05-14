2021 Tokyo Olympics | Petition signed by over 3,51,000 to cancel Games submitted

Today at 2:22 PM
A petition to cancel the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, signed by more than 3,51,000 people was submitted to the city’s governor, on Friday. The Games, which has already been postponed by a year, is scheduled to kick-start on July 23, later this year and conclude on August 8, with the closing ceremony.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have already been pushed back by a year after the Covid-19 pandemic struck. While, halfway down the road, it was all going as per the plan, but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases around the world has instilled fresh doubts over the possible hosting of the event at the Japanese capital.
The situation has gone so out of hand that the organising committee have ruled out spectators from other countries, while the inflow of domestic fans inside the stadium is yet to be decided. But, with the situation deteriorating each day, the local people are echoing the tune to cancel the event altogether.
A petition to cancel the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, signed by more than 3,51,000 people was submitted to the city’s governor, with them urging the officials to ‘prioritise life.’ The online petition was named “Cancel the Tokyo Olympics to protect our lives" was launched earlier this month by Kenji Utsunomiya, a former candidate for Tokyo governor and a lawyer.
“I think the Olympics this time is about whether we prioritise life or a ceremony and event called the Olympics. The IOC holds the right to make a decision on whether to cancel, but Tokyo, as the host city, should urge the IOC to cancel," said Kenji Utsunomiya, to reporters.
The petition is also being sent to the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee as well as the local organisers and the local government. This comes on the back of the fourth Covid-19 wave in Japan, with Tokyo among one of the hotspots.
