2021 Tokyo Olympics | Never knew rowing was part of the Olympics until 2016, reveals Arjun Lal Jat

Tokyo-bound Indian rower Arjun Lal Jat revealed that he was not aware that rowers participate at the Olympics, until the 2016 Rio edition. Along with Arvind Singh, the duo qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s lightweight double sculls during the qualification event, in Tokyo itself.
It was a few days back that the duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s lightweight double sculls. They became the first two rowers from India to qualify for the upcoming mega-events, with their stellar display during the qualification event at the Sea Forest Waterway, on Tokyo Bay.
However, Arjun Lal Jat, never knew that rowers participate in the Olympics till the 2016 Rio edition and had no interest in the sport until he joined the army. In his village back in Rajasthan, cricket is the only popular sport, while people used to participate in some athletic events as well, but rowing was a distant reality for them.
“To be honest, I didn't know much about the sport before I joined the Army. Back in the village people used to play a little bit of cricket or participate in some athletic events but that was it. After my Army training, I joined the rowing camp and slowly started getting interested in sport," said Arjun Lal, as said to the Olympics Channel.
"I had absolutely no interest in the sport before I joined the Army. In 2016 when I started rowing, that's when I heard that rowers go to the Olympics,” added the Tokyo-bound athlete.
It was in 2017 that both Arjun and Arvind decided to form a pair and four years down the line, they have qualified for the biggest sporting spectacle. What works to their advantage is the fact that the venue where they qualified for the event will be the same venue where the Olympics will take place.
