2021 Tokyo Olympics | Five athletes including Tokyo-bound KT Irfan tests negative for Covid-19 after second test

Olympic-bound race walkers KT Irfan and Sandeep Kumar were among the five elite athletes to have tested positive for Covid-19. However, the second confirmatory tests conducted on Thursday have returned negative for all the concerned athletes.
Many of India’s elite athletes are training at the SAI centre, in Bengaluru, or in and around the city which has been one of the worst affected areas in the country after the second Covid-19 wave struck. Recently, Olympic bound race walkers KT Irfan and Sandeep Kumar, along with three other elite athletes currently stationed in the Southern City were tested positive for the virus.
“At least five elite athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 when tests were conducted on Friday. They have been kept isolated from others. Four male players and one female player and 4 support staff tested positive for Covid-19,” stated an SAI official.
“The female player had come from home. The players were tested on the 6th and their results came positive on the 7th. They received their first vaccine dose on 29th April. One male player and one female player were not vaccinated. They have been tested again on the 10th and their results are awaited tomorrow,” added the source.
However, in the second confirmatory test conducted on the athletes on Thursday.
"All have tested negative in the second test conducted yesterday, the results of which came this morning. All athletes at the SAI campus across the country are being tested on a weekly basis," informed a source from SAI.
