2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian pistol team coaches might miss out on Games

Indian pistol team coached might not go to Tokyo Olympics, with direct travel to the venue from India unlikely, owing to the current pandemic situation. The trio has earlier decided to skip the two-month-long training camp for Indian shooters in Zagreb, Croatia, in the build-up to the Games.
The Indian pistol and rifle shooters are already on their way to Zagreb, Croatia for the last lap of preparations ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. As per the plans, the shooters will train in Europe, take part in the European Championships and ISSF World Cup, and leave directly to Tokyo from there.
However, the Indian pistol team coaches - Jaspal Rana, Ronak Pandit and Samaresh Jung, decided to skip the Europe tour, owing to the current pandemic situation. As per reports, the trio could well miss out on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as direct travel to the venue from India might not be permissible when the mega-event kick-starts in July.
"The NRAI will have to send the names of the coaches for accreditation by next week. With the current stand-off, it will be difficult for the coaches to join the team directly at the Tokyo Games," said a source, as reported by TOI.
For the 15 Tokyo-bound shooters, India will be entitled to 5-6 accreditations for coaches and support staff. In fact, the coaches had earlier written to the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) to conduct the national camp for pistol shooters in Delhi, but the requests have been turned down.
"Given the pandemic, the coaches' concern is understandable. However, the camp in Croatia is very much needed for the team. It is not just safer for the shooters in Croatia, but it will also give them international exposure," said Raninder Singh, the president of NRAI.
