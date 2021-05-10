2021 AFC Cup | Group D matches in the Maldives postponed for now

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC had already started their practice sessions in Male, Maldives, ahead of their playoff against Eagles FC on May 11. However, none of the ISL outfits will be in action soon as the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) announced that the AFC Cup Group D matches, to be held in the Maldives will be postponed till further notice, in wake of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the island nation.