2021 Tokyo Olympics | All Indian sailors to train in Europe ahead of Games

As planned, all four Tokyo-bound sailors from India will train in Europe ahead of the Olympics, with the Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell approving the proposal on Friday. The cost of International training for the Indian sailing contingent for the Olympics has been estimated at Rs 73.14 lakh.
Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics, has already become an overnight sensation and as per her requests, she would train in Gran Canaria, in Spain, for 28 days. The Chennai-based athlete will compete in the Medemblik Regatta, before heading towards Hungary for another event.
Vishnu Saravanan, who is included, is part of the TOPS (Top Olympic Podium Scheme) has been sanctioned a 14-day training programme in Vilamoura, Portugal. The sailor, who plies his trade in the Men’s Laser event, will feature in the Medemblik Regatta as a build-up event to the Olympics.
The duo of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, which was inducted in TOPS, after a stellar show at the Mussanah Open, in Oman, will be training Cascais, Portugal for 28 days, before heading for the Medemblik Regatta. The cost of International training for all four Indian sailors combined has been estimated at Rs 73.14 lakh.
