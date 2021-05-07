Rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh seal 2021 Tokyo Olympics berth in double sculls

Today at 2:03 PM
The Indian duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, in the men’s double sculls category after finishing second at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event, in Japan. Only one rower – Dattu Bhokanal represented India in the previous edition of the Games, in Rio.
It was a few days back that four sailors – Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. As per the latest reports, Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh have qualified for the Games in the double sculls category after finishing second at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event, in Japan.
"Indian duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualify for Rowing men's doubles sculls event for #Tokyo2020 with second-place finish at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event,” read a Tweet, by SAI (Sports Authority of India).
It will be the first time that India would feature in three sailing events at the Olympics, as reported by Olympics.com. In the previous edition of the Games, the only rower who represented India was Dattu Bhokanal, who finished at the 13th position overall. The double sculls event will kick-start on July 23, at the Sea Forest Waterway, in Odaiba, Tokyo Bay.
Indian duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualify for Rowing men’s doubles sculls event for #Tokyo2020 with second place finish at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event pic.twitter.com/dt72IDOHFv— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 7, 2021
