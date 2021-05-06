2021 Tokyo Olympics | Sailors Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy wishes to train under Australian coach Ian Stuart Warren

Today at 4:46 PM
The duo of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy which recently qualified for the Men’s 49er event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, wishes to continue their training under Australian coach Ian Stuart Warren. They are set to train in Portugal as part of their preparations for the mega-event that begins in July.
Indian sailors have already made history, with four entrants already qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the strongest ever contingent so far. In addition to that, Nethra Kumanan became the first woman sailor from India to qualify for the Games and also the first from the nation to have made the cut via the qualifiers.
Meanwhile, the duo of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy which recently qualified for the Men’s 49er event at the Quadrennial event wishes to continue their training under Australian coach Ian Stuart Warren, when their preparations for the Olympics begin in Portugal. They feel that it would not be possible for them to improve their game if the Australian, who helped them qualify for the Olympics, won’t be around them for the next three months.
"We have been working with a coach (Warren). We are his fifth team that he has helped to qualify for Olympics. The experience he brings in helps in keeping our mind calm," said Varun Thakkar, during a press conference, with SAI.
"We work with him privately, we take money from our parents and hire him during big events, so we want to have him at the Games as well,” added the Tokyo-bound athlete.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.