Was completely broken after Rio Olympics failure, reveals Mirabai Chanu

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who recently scripted a world record, revealed how she was completely broken after an exit from the 2016 Rio Olympics. The athlete from Manipur failed to lift her weight in the clean and jerk section in Brazil, following which she was disqualified from the event.
Going forward, Mirabai Chanu is one of India’s brightest medal prospects in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, even though she is yet to secure a quota. However, her rankings will be enough to see her participate in the mega-event, which is going to be her second appearance at the Games.
Mirabai made her Olympics debut at the 2016 Rio Games, where she was disqualified after a failed lift in the clean and jerk category. Looking back, the Manipuri recalled how she was completely broken after her exit.
“After I failed in the Rio Olympics I was completely broken. I had aspirations of winning a medal but I was not able to do so. So, I kept thinking 'after working so hard why did I fail',” said Mirabai Chanu, as reported by TOI.
There was a lot of scrutinising following the result in South America, with the athlete speaking to the psychologists in SAI as she searched for a way to improve in the upcoming days. Mirabai came back strongly in the next few years and is now all geared up to claim a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Games.
“There were a lot of questions in my mind. Then I spoke to the psychologist at SAI. They told me it was my first Olympics so there was more pressure, expectations were really high and these were all the things that I had been feeling. I spoke to them about what I can do. After that slowly I was able to get back and do well,” added the 2017 World Champion.
