Government will provide extra care and assistance to Tokyo-bound athletes, states Kiren Rijiju

India’s state is worsening each day, with the number of Covid-19 positive cases skyrocketing each day with the daily count crossing 4 lakh on Friday. It has seen Tokyo-bound Indian athletes in dire straits with national camps suspended and travel restrictions imposed, barring them from tournament participation.

There are less 100 days to go for the Tokyo Games to kick-off from July 23, but the disrupted build-up is hampering preparations for the athletes. However, Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju has assured the Tokyo-bound athletes that they will be provided with ‘extra care’ amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

"Due to pandemic our athletes are facing complicated challenges while preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. Govt will provide extra care and assistance to our athletes as per their special requirements," Tweeted Kiren Rijiju.

"With just 100 days to go for the Olympics, every day is important to all of athletes from here on. We want to make these Olympics very memorable for every athlete. India with its vast population must play a bigger role in the Olympic Movement and that is possible by winning more medals," added the Tweet.