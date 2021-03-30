IWLF announces seven-member squad for the Asian Weightlifting Championships

Today at 4:50 PM
The IWLF has announced a seven-member squad for the upcoming Asian Weightlifting Championships, to be staged in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 16 to April 25. Mirabai Chanu and Sathish Sivalingam - both part of the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2018 Asian Games - will feature in the upcoming event.
Weightlifting is one of the eight disciplines in which India have won a medal at the Olympics, with a lone podium finish being scripted by Karnam Malleswari in the women’s 69kg category during the 2000 Sydney Games. In spite of two entrants in the 2016 Rio Games, none of the athletes could claim a podium finish.
But, with better prospects this time, India is not only hoping to qualify but also have a respectable campaign at the mega-event. Meanwhile, the IWLF (Indian Weightlifting Federation) has already announced a seven-member squad for the upcoming Asian Weightlifting Championships, to be staged in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 16 to April 25.
2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medallists Mirabai Chanu and Sathish Sivalingam are also included in the last and are India’s brightest hopes of the upcoming tournament. Each of the events will serve as an Olympic qualifying event.
The Squad:
Men: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), S. Sathish Kumar (81kg).
Women: Jhilli Dalabehera (45kg), S. Mirabai Chanu and Sneha Soren (both 49kg), P. Anuradha (87kg).
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Mirabai Chanu
- Sathish Sivalingam
- 2021 Tokyo Olympics
- Asian Weightlifting Championships
- India Weightlifting Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.