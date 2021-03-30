IPL 2021 | Don’t feel any pressure of expectations playing for champion side like CSK, insists Krishnappa Gowtham

CSK’s new recruit Krishnappa Gowtham has insisted that he doesn’t feel any kind of pressure or expectations to represent three-time IPL winners CSK. Alongside that, the all-rounder added that CSK’s clarity in thought process and their organised approach differentiates them from other franchises.

One of Chennai Super Kings’ weak components from last year’s IPL was not having an off-spinner who could control the proceedings in the middle-overs, in the absence of Harbhajan Singh. While the franchise not only got one off-spinner during the Auction, they got two - in the form of Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham.

While the Indian off-spinner turned out for Punjab last season, his numbers were mere average and a lot of it came down to how KL Rahul used him. So when CSK purchased him for a hefty price, there were bound to be expectations and pressure on the shoulders of the off-spinner. However, Gowtham put it down and stated that he doesn’t feel any pressure of expectations playing for CSK.

“I don’t feel any pressure of expectations playing for a champion side like CSK. In fact, it’s a dream come true for me to be playing under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni),” Gowtham told CSK's official website.

The all-rounder also hailed skipper MS Dhoni for his influence, adding that he is a ‘bowler's captain', which would ultimately allow the players to express themselves.

“Bowlers love playing under Mahi bhai because he understands a bowler’s strengths and knows how to get the best out of him,” he added.

“It makes a big difference as it helps a player to express himself. They talk to the player if anything specific is needed or if he’s working on something. When these things are taken care of, it’s much easier for a player to go out and give his best.”

In the past editions of the tournament, CSK have made it to the playoff stage barring the one odd season last year, where they finished outside the top four spots, with a terrible seventh-place finish. However, Gowtham insisted that CSK’s clarity in thought process and organised approach differentiates them from the other franchises.

“What differentiates Chennai Super Kings from most teams in the Indian Premier League is the clarity in their thought process and an organised approach,” he insisted.

“The CSK management understands cricket owing to its long association with the game which again reflects in its approach to players – the comforting words and confidence given when things aren’t going right,” he concluded.