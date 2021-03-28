2021 Tokyo Olympics | Rowers need to give more than 100 percent to qualify for Games, claims Ismal Baig

With the past performances irrelevant as far as the 2021 Tokyo Games is concerned, the upcoming Asian Oceania qualifiers will be taken into consideration for the Olympics. Most of the Asian rowers have missed out on a lot of action in the past year, which is going to make the upcoming event quite competitive. Indian coach Ismail Baig feels has warned that there would be no entrants from the country if the athletes don’t give their best in the qualifiers.