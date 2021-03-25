2021 Tokyo Olympics | We have huge expectations from Indian shooters, admits Kiren Rijiju

Shooting is undoubtedly one of India’s golden-duck in the much-awaited 2021 Tokyo Olympics, like the previous few editions. In fact, it has yielded four medals in the past four editions of the mega-event, including the only individual Gold medal India has ever secured in the history of the Games.

With the Indian shooters performing exceedingly well in the ongoing 2021 ISSF World Cup, in New Delhi, the hopes have sky-rocketed with just months away from the quadrennial event. In fact, the Union Sports Minister has revealed that he has huge expectations from the Indian shooting contingent at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

"We have huge expectations from shooting in Olympics, they have been doing extremely well for a long time now and it has raised the expectations. The government is also doing everything possible, making that extra effort in fulfilling the requirements and needs,” said Kiren Rijiju.

India is heading the medals tally at the ongoing event, with a total of 19 in their kitty, which includes nine gold, five silver, and five bronze medals. Kiren Rijiju, who also in the attendance of the World Cup staged at the Dr. Karni Shooting Range, in New Delhi, witnessed some outstanding display on Wednesday, that involve Chinki Yadav and Aishwary Pratap Singh’s Gold medal wins in their respective events.