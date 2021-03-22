2021 Tokyo Olympics | We are planning to send the Indian contingent in advance, informs Kiren Rijiju

Today at 2:57 PM
Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the authorities are planning to send the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent in advance for the athletes to get used to the climate and conditions in the host city. A committee headed by Rijiju has started talks with the IOA regarding the same.
With more than 70 athletes already qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, India are set to add more in the build-up to the games. The postponed Games are set to kick-start on July 23 and conclude on August 8. But, as per reports, the Indian Sports Ministry is planning on sending the Indian athletes in advance for them to get acclimatized with the climate and conditions in the host city.
“The ministry is also planning to send the Tokyo Olympics team in advance so that they would get time to adjust to the climate over there. They will be able to train in those conditions which will help them during the competition,” said Kiren Rijiju, to ANI.
With three months left for the Olympics to get underway, the plans regarding the same needs to be worked out quickly. The committee, headed by Kiren Rijiju, has furthered talks with Indian Olympic Association for setting up different locations for the athletes in Japan.
"Arrangements are being made for our athletes and their team (technical), they will be put up in different locations in Japan. We have made a detailed plan for it. I have spoken to the Indian Olympic Association and we have a committee headed by me to plan and prepare for the Olympics and the entire management," informed the top-official.
