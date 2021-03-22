2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian athletes to travel without coaches and support staff for the Games

Today at 2:58 PM
Indian athletes, including medal prospects, might have to do without the likes of their personal coaches, or support staff might not get to travel with them owing to the travel restrictions imposed by the organisers. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics is set to kick-start on July 23 and conclude on August 8.
After the postponement of the Olympics last year and the recent surge in the Covid-19 cases in the build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Games, there were speculations on whether fans from other countries would be allowed. But, the organisers of the mega-event have announced last Saturday that there are not going to permit overseas fans owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In that case, the Indian athletes, including the medal prospects might have to do without the likes of their personal coaches, supports staff, physiotherapists, and physiologists in the Games. Previously, they used to stay in rented hotels in host cities and used to purchase tickets or daily passes to go and visit their athletes at the Games village or the event venue.
Some of the athletes, like the wrestler Bajrang Punia has been groomed for a long time by Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis. So, his absence would be a big blow for one of India’s medal prospects. But, shooter Rahi Sarnobat feels that they have to be responsible for themselves and manage without a coach in the upcoming event.
“We will have to be responsible for ourselves as not all coaches and support staff will be able to travel to Tokyo. We have to remain fit and understand our requirements so we can deal with any situation by ourselves at the Olympics,” said Rahi Sarnobat, said the pistol shooter.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.