Glad Gareth Southgate has given me another chance to play for England, admits Luke Shaw

The full-back has had a torrid time with the national side and has only eight caps for the team with just two in the last five years. However, injuries combined with Shaw’s form has seen Gareth Southgate hand the 25-year-old a call up and Shaw admitted that there was a time he didn’t think that was going to happen. He further added that he is glad Southgate has given him another chance and wants to show why he deserves a permanent spot.