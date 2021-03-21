Glad Gareth Southgate has given me another chance to play for England, admits Luke Shaw

Today at 6:55 PM
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw has admitted that he lost hope of returning back to the international fold after his struggles with injuries and form over the last few years. The full-back has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season, with him thriving for the Red Devils.
Few players have been as impressive as Luke Shaw has been this season with the full-back using the arrival of Alex Telles as a catalyst to improve himself. It has seen Shaw lock down a place on the Manchester United team permanently with only rotation preventing him from playing every game. Not only that, it has seen the 25-year-old finally earn a call-up back into the England squad, his first since 2018.
The full-back has had a torrid time with the national side and has only eight caps for the team with just two in the last five years. However, injuries combined with Shaw’s form has seen Gareth Southgate hand the 25-year-old a call up and Shaw admitted that there was a time he didn’t think that was going to happen. He further added that he is glad Southgate has given him another chance and wants to show why he deserves a permanent spot.
“Yeah, I think so (when asked if he lost hope of returning to the national team). At times, I made bad mistakes, pulling out of squads maybe at times when I shouldn’t have. That was down to me. Of course, back then, I was going through bad times. Especially my family and my girlfriend, they thought that it was done.
“At the start of the season I had ambitions and sat down with my girlfriend and said that I wanted to get back in the England squad, doing everything I can to be back there. You know, of course with my form, I thought there was a bigger chance than ever that I could be back in it.
“Gladly, Gareth’s given me another opportunity to be involved in there, so I’m just really happy and honoured to be selected again. Hopefully I can show Gareth why I deserve a spot in the squad.”
