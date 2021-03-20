 user tracker image
sport iconSports

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Virat ‘SKY’ Kohli swivel pull Wood’s brute pace for massive six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    King Kohli massive six

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Virat ‘SKY’ Kohli swivel pull Wood’s brute pace for massive six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:05 PM

    If Suryakumar Yadav absolutely tonked Jofra Archer’s delivery to the boundary, Virat Kohli did one better, getting the full leather off Mark Wood, who upped the pace against the Indian skipper. Kohli got back into position immediately before swiveling to pull the ball for a massive six.

    When Virat Kohli lost the toss yet again on this tour, the focus was naturally bound to shift towards KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. However, Kohli confirmed that Rahul was replaced by T Natarajan in the playing XI, which guaranteed that Virat and Rohit would open the innings. As shocking as it was, the openers got off to a slow start against Adil Rashid, scoring just three.

    From thereon, there was a different show on offer, with Rohit picking up at an incredible pace, as he smashed 26 off the first 15 deliveries. Kohli though had just got eight runs off his first nine balls, which wasn’t quite powerful enough in the powerplay. As Rohit continued to bludgeon the bowlers to all corners, Kohli was calm as a monk, as Mark Wood started pace for his second over.

    In just his second delivery, the pacer was given the Kohli treatment, with the Indian skipper just getting in an immaculate position, swivelling on his backfoot and launching a rocket off Wood’s express pace towards the leg-side boundary for a massive six. If Suryakumar Yadav’s assault against Jofra Archer was great, Kohli was outstanding against Wood. The Indian skipper didn’t stop there, going on to celebrate in the most unlikely manner, pump-fisting towards the Indian dressing room.

    That's glorious from Virat Kohli!

    Only man who is enjoying the hard times in this Pandemic with a smile on his face!

    Was that a NATARAJ shot??

    When these both starts going on, Scoreboard has got more work!

    Slay!🔥

    Very down to earth!❤️

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down