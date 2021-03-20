Twitter reacts to ‘Air’ Jordan’s show-stopper to end Suryakumar’s enterprising innings

Today at 8:50 PM
Suryakumar Yadav smacked the leather off Rashid’s bowling, Jordan ran like Bolt, at a lightning pace to not just get hold of the ball but also toss it to Roy for a crazy catch. It was a fine spectacle that took everyone's breathe away.
England won the toss but barring that, in the first innings, everything turned against them, as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma launched an assault. If ending Rohit’s stay at the crease wasn’t enough, Suryakumar Yadav walked out to really put England in real trouble. From the word go, the right-hander absolutely tonked the ball, with two sixes against leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
You think that was awesome, he smoked two boundaries in the next over and was really threatening to take the game away from the visitors. Right when he was in that kind of a mood, English skipper Eoin Morgan reintroduced Rashid, a bold move really. Having scored 32 runs off his 16 deliveries, he was well set for an immaculate innings. But right then, Chris Jordan out-smarted him with a piece of brilliance in the field.
Fielding at long-on, the all-rounder ran like he was Usain Bolt and put on a fielding display as if he was the best goalkeeper in world football. That wasn’t it, he sprinted, caught the ball perfectly, and had the presence of mind to flick the ball straight to the hands of the fielder next to him, Jason Roy to complete the best catch of the series. No doubts whatsoever, not even worthy of going upstairs, instead just marvel at the catch and the ‘Air’ Jordan that you would never be content with.
Who's that?? Usain Bolt running to dismiss SKY??
March 20, 2021
Absolute blinder!
What a catch by Chris Jordon. Brilliant catch by taken on the boundery Line.— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 20, 2021
Gotta accept & appreciate Chris Usain Jordon Bolt!🔥
Surya Kumar Yadav ka catch 🔥— Pawan Khajuria (@KhajuriaPawan) March 20, 2021
Exactly! Hahaha :D
#INDvENG— Uday Shetty (@Uday_Bhai_) March 20, 2021
Chris Jordan running to catch the ball hit by Surya Kumar Yadav: pic.twitter.com/i53sPoO9Gv
Obviously yesssss!
Greatest catch of the year to dismiss Surya Kumar Yadav— Gooner (@TheSlay95055650) March 20, 2021
What catch by Chris Jordan to dismiss Surya Kumar Yadav ! 😱😮#INDvENG @englandcricket— Sanjo Sam (@sanjo_sam) March 20, 2021
