 user tracker image
sport iconSports

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to ‘Air’ Jordan’s show-stopper to end Suryakumar’s enterprising innings

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Stunning catch from Chris Jordon to dismiss SKY

    ICC_Twitter

    Twitter reacts to ‘Air’ Jordan’s show-stopper to end Suryakumar’s enterprising innings

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:50 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav smacked the leather off Rashid’s bowling, Jordan ran like Bolt, at a lightning pace to not just get hold of the ball but also toss it to Roy for a crazy catch. It was a fine spectacle that took everyone's breathe away.

    England won the toss but barring that, in the first innings, everything turned against them, as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma launched an assault. If ending Rohit’s stay at the crease wasn’t enough, Suryakumar Yadav walked out to really put England in real trouble. From the word go, the right-hander absolutely tonked the ball, with two sixes against leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

    You think that was awesome, he smoked two boundaries in the next over and was really threatening to take the game away from the visitors. Right when he was in that kind of a mood, English skipper Eoin Morgan reintroduced Rashid, a bold move really. Having scored 32 runs off his 16 deliveries, he was well set for an immaculate innings. But right then, Chris Jordan out-smarted him with a piece of brilliance in the field.

    Fielding at long-on, the all-rounder ran like he was Usain Bolt and put on a fielding display as if he was the best goalkeeper in world football. That wasn’t it, he sprinted, caught the ball perfectly, and had the presence of mind to flick the ball straight to the hands of the fielder next to him, Jason Roy to complete the best catch of the series. No doubts whatsoever, not even worthy of going upstairs, instead just marvel at the catch and the ‘Air’ Jordan that you would never be content with.

    Who's that?? Usain Bolt running to dismiss SKY??

    Absolute blinder!

    Gotta accept & appreciate Chris Usain Jordon Bolt!🔥

    Exactly! Hahaha :D

    Obviously yesssss!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down