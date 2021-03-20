Twitter reacts to ‘Air’ Jordan’s show-stopper to end Suryakumar’s enterprising innings

Fielding at long-on, the all-rounder ran like he was Usain Bolt and put on a fielding display as if he was the best goalkeeper in world football. That wasn’t it, he sprinted, caught the ball perfectly, and had the presence of mind to flick the ball straight to the hands of the fielder next to him, Jason Roy to complete the best catch of the series. No doubts whatsoever, not even worthy of going upstairs, instead just marvel at the catch and the ‘Air’ Jordan that you would never be content with.