2021 Tokyo Olympics | Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for Tokyo Games with national record

Many of India’s top-athletes are aiming to earn berths for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics at the ongoing Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships, in Patiala. It was India’s ace long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar who made the headlines this Tuesday by making the cut to the Games with a brilliant display.

Not only did the 21-year old created a new national record with the last jump of 8.26m, but also breached the 2021 Tokyo Olympics qualification mark, which was set at 8.22m. Sreeshankar’s previous best was 8.20m.

“Sreeshankar qualifies for Olympics! #TOPSAthlete long jumper #Sreeshankar has qualified for #Tokyo2020 with a national record jump of 8.26m at the Federation Cup. He surpassed his own record of 8.20m and the Olympic qualifying mark of 8.22m. #GemsofSAI #JeetengeOlympics," read a Tweet from SAI (Sports Authority of India) media.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 100m event, Tamil Nadu’s Dhana Lakshmi edged past favourites Dutee Chand and Hima Das to claim the Gold medal with a timing of 11.39 seconds. Odisha-based athlete Dutee Chand followed in the second position, clocking 11.58 seconds, while Assam’s Hima Das was disqualified for a false start. The Olympic qualification mark for the event was 11.15 seconds, with no-one managing to match it up.