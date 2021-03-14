ISL 2020-21 | Amey Ranawade is completely stable, confirm Mumbai City FC

Today at 12:53 PM
Amey Ranawade, who was taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion during the ISL final, is now completely stable, as reported by Mumbai City FC. The Islanders eventually won the match and claimed the ISL title for the first time ever, having already claimed the League Winners Shield.
What was supposed to be a tactical game turned out to be madness, with both Mumbai City FC and ATK-Mohun Bagan conceding one goal each by committing schoolboy errors in the ISL final. Just when the players were looking forward to the half-time break, a collision between Amey Ranawade and a Bagan defender took everyone by storm with the side-back immediately losing consciousness.
The match was stalled for more than 10 minutes, with the medical team trying their best to resolve the situation. In the end, Ranawade had to taken to the hospital, with all the players in shock after the incident. With everyone concerned for Ranawade, the club informed that he suffered a concussion during the game but was completely stable and has been kept under supervision.
“Amey suffered a concussion during the first half of this evening’s match. He was given immediate medical treatment on the pitch and transferred directly to the hospital for a full assessment,” read a statement from Mumbai City FC.
“We are very pleased to report that he is completely stable and his scan results were all normal. He is being kept under observation and all of us are wishing for a speedy recovery, “added the statement.
🚨 UPDATE ON AMEY RANAWADE 🚨— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 13, 2021
Amey suffered a concussion during the first half of this evening’s match. He was given immediate medical treatment on the pitch and transferred directly to hospital for a full assessment. pic.twitter.com/hUnk712ZRU
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.