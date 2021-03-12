Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight – Tillakaratne Dilshan vs Mohammad Hafeez

Now, we are finally done and this is it, Tillakaratne Dilshan has taken this contest, all by himself, with 104 points in comparison to Mohammad Hafeez, who has 101 on his side, not a bad effort from the Pakistani all-rounder. But in reality, we all know that the contest was tilted, Dilshan seemed possessed and in a good way, to win the bout and take back some of the pride from this contest. The crowd are disappointed, not because Hafeez lost or because Dilshan won but because - this encounter, this close-fight is coming to an end.