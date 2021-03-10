2021 Tokyo Olympics | Reports - Japan to host Games without foreign spectators

Today at 3:35 PM
Japan is set to host the 2021 Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators, as reported by Kyodo News Agency, with the knowledge of the concerned officials. The 32nd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to kick-off on July 23 later this year, with the mega event concluding on August 8.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed by a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, while fresh dates were announced, with the mega-event set to kick-off in July 23, later in 2021. In spite of the build-up, it was feared that the Games would be staged without fans inside the stadia with the fresh wave of Covid-19 looming over, including its new variants.
As per the latest reports by Kyodo Agency, Japan is keen on hosting the 2021 Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators to curb the spread of the virus. It is also learnt that the Japanese organizing committee would is expected to hold a meeting with the International Olympic Committee later this month to take a final decision regarding the same.
In spite of the measures, the athletes are set to stay inside a bubble, as done during international sports events since the pandemic struck. Tokyo is set to host its second Summer Olympic Games after the 1964 edition, followed by the 2021 Paralympics, which starts on August 24 and concludes on September 5.
#BREAKING: Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without overseas spectatorshttps://t.co/5LW1vwQbYe pic.twitter.com/I1cT2EIwGD— Kyodo News | Japan (@kyodo_english) March 9, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.