Swiss Open 2021 | PV Sindhu enters semi-final, Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram eliminated

India’s most successful shuttler in recent times – PV Sindhu had the better of her Thai opponent Busanan Ongbamrungphan with scores of 21-16 23-21 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Swiss Open in Basel, on Friday. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist will be up against fourth-seeded Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the last-four clash later on in the tournament.