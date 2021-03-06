Swiss Open 2021 | PV Sindhu enters semi-final, Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram eliminated

Today at 2:54 PM
Reigning world champion PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Swiss Open with a win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, on Friday. However, in the men’s singles event, Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram have been knocked out handsomely by their respective opponents in the meet.
India’s most successful shuttler in recent times – PV Sindhu had the better of her Thai opponent Busanan Ongbamrungphan with scores of 21-16 23-21 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Swiss Open in Basel, on Friday. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist will be up against fourth-seeded Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the last-four clash later on in the tournament.
Apart from Sindhu's win, there was nothing much to boast about the Indian contingent last evening, with Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram taking the exit route after suffering straight defeats in their respective quarter-final fixtures. While Sai Praneeth lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii with scores of 14-21, 17-21, in a match that lasted 43 minutes, Ajay Jayaram was humbled 9-21 6-21 by eighth-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.
Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa gave a stiff challenge before they succumbed to fifth-seeded Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia. The world no. 10 men’s pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi on Saturday.
