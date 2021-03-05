Twitter reacts to crowd cheer depriving ‘impatient’ Rohit Sharma of well-deserved half-century

Today at 1:43 PM
Crowds returning to the stadiums have brought normalcy back in India and they really made a spectacle in Chennai and Ahmedabad. However, in the fourth Test, with Rohit batting on 49, crowds started chanting his name and an impatient Rohit lost concentration to be dismissed a run short of his 50.
Ben Stokes get Rohit's wicket
March 5, 2021
Rohit missed his half-century by just 1 run
Ben Stokes breaks Rohit Sharma's resistance, dismissing the India opener for a well-made 49.#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/VNRMlx4xdd— ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021
But Still, very well played Rohit Sharma, stood alone fighting on this track, missed a well deserved 50 at least, it was unlucky!— MK (@NotMK45) March 5, 2021
But still from haters wanting you out of the test team to becoming India's best Batsman in this series, the effort is worth it!
Love you @ImRo45 🇮🇳❤️
Rohit's strike rate was less than 35 today. Unbelievable!
Rohit Sharma out on 49(144).— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) March 5, 2021
• This is the FIRST time Rohit has been out for the score '49' in international cricket.
• This is the FIRST time Stokes has dismissed Rohit in international cricket.
• This is the FIRST time Rohit has played 100+ balls at SR < 35.#INDvsENG
What a beauty from @benstokes38 to dismiss Rohit Sharma 😍👌🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #INDvENG #INDvsENG— Sai Srinivas (@Srinivas_27_11) March 5, 2021
Hard luck
Impact = Umpire’s Call— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021
Hitting the stumps = Umpire’s Call
Should be NOT OUT.
As it is it’s difficult to make peace with one umpire’s call....two is a little too much. #IndvEng #Rohit
Indian crowd cheering Indian batsmen at 49 or 99 to make sure they won't make 50 or 100. #INDvENG #INDvsEND #RohitSharma— M 🇮🇳 (@Morya_45) March 5, 2021
One man army
Great resilience and temperament shown by @ImRo45 . Surely deserved a half century atleast. Hard luck tho.#INDvsENG #testcricket #TeamIndia— TheBest_1603 (@thebest_1603) March 5, 2021
