    Twitter reacts to crowd cheer depriving ‘impatient’ Rohit Sharma of well-deserved half-century

    Ben Stokes celebrating Rohit Sharma's wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium during 4th Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:43 PM

    Crowds returning to the stadiums have brought normalcy back in India and they really made a spectacle in Chennai and Ahmedabad. However, in the fourth Test, with Rohit batting on 49, crowds started chanting his name and an impatient Rohit lost concentration to be dismissed a run short of his 50.

    Ben Stokes get Rohit's wicket

    Rohit missed his half-century by just 1 run

    Rohit's strike rate was less than 35 today. Unbelievable!

    Hard luck

    One man army

